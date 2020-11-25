SEC proposes stock options for gig workers

Some new developments are taking place in the gig space after the SEC unveiled a new proposal that would allow privately held internet-based platforms to pay as much as 15% of a gig worker's annual compensation in the form of equity (up to a limit of $75,000 over three years).

"The rules we are proposing today are intended to allow platform workers to participate in the growth of the companies that their efforts support," said Chairman Jay Clayton, though critics say it is yet another instance of avoiding responsibilities like full employee benefits and paying the minimum wage.

While it makes for an interesting discussion, the plan is unlikely to advance in its current form. The 60-day public comment period won't allow the SEC to complete the rule before Clayton departs around the end of the year (his successor would be appointed by the Biden administration).