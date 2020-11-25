Purdue Pharma has formally admitted its role in an opioid epidemic that has contributed to hundreds of thousands of deaths over the past two decades.

The OxyContin maker pleaded guilty to three federal criminal charges - conspiring to defraud U.S. officials and paying illegal kickbacks to doctors and a healthcare records vendor - all to help keep prescriptions flowing.

While the plea deal carries more than $8.3B in penalties and forfeitures, most of those will go unpaid, with Purdue only on the hook for $225M. The DOJ will forego the rest if the bankrupt company completes a reorganization dissolving itself and shifting assets to a "public benefit company" that steers $1.78B to combat the opioid crisis.

Members of the wealthy Sackler family who own the company have also agreed to pay $225M to settle civil claims. No criminal charges have been filed against family members, but it remains a possibility in the future.

Other players in the crisis include Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA), AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), McKesson (NYSE:MCK), Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) and AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)/