European shares edged higher taking cues from Wall Street

London +0.32% . Investors are eyeing Britain’s one-year spending plan to be announced by Finance Minister Rishi Sunak later in the day.

Germany +0.14% . Germany extended partial lockdown till December 15 with some relaxations during Christmas period.

France +0.41% . French President Emmanuel Macron said the government will lift a national lockdown on December 15.

Some shops could open as soon as Saturday, but other restrictions will stay in place to avoid another wave of the virus, he said.

The Dow broke above 30,000 for the first time on Tuesday, rallying more than 400 points.

President-elect Joe Biden introduced his nominees for top national security positions Tuesday.

Positive coronavirus vaccine news and emerging political certainty in the U.S. also helped boost investor sentiment.