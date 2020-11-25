HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) to delist its shares from Euronext Paris on December 22, 2020, following the approval by the Euronext Paris S.A.

The decision was taken following a review of the trading volumes, costs and administrative requirements related to its listing on Euronext Paris.

The delisting will have no impact on HSBC’s day-to-day operations in France or in Continental Europe nor on other listings on the London Stock Exchange, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, the New York Stock Exchange or the Bermuda Stock Exchange.

