YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) has been criticized for taking a more hands-off approach to election or coronavirus misinformation than Facebook and Twitter, though the platform just suspended One America News Network for promoting a false COVID-19 cure.

While OANN's channel will stay online, it will be prevented from uploading new videos for a week, and will have to reapply to YouTube's advertising partner program if it wants to monetize its videos. The channel will also receive one strike under YouTube's three-strikes policy for termination.

President Trump has been urging his followers to tune into alternative news sources such as OANN and Newsmax that have questioned the outcome of the election, eschewing Fox News (NASDAQ:FOX) since the network called Arizona for Joe Biden.