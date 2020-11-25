Futures little changed after Dow takes out 30K

U.S. stock index futures are holding steady after the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit 30,000 for the first time since its inception in 1896.

Vaccine sentiment reignited the recovery rally on hope that the economy will soon get back to normal, and was topped off by the GSA clearing the way for a presidential transition process and reports that Janet Yellen could head up the Treasury.

Who would've thought this in April? The climb has been astounding given that it took 18 years for the index to get from 10,000 to 20,000, but less than four years to climb from that level to 30,000 (and that was with the coronavirus pandemic).

Catalysts that were also supposed to put a break on the rally haven't materialized, including the end of enhanced federal jobless benefits, the lack of another stimulus bill and the Treasury ending the Fed's special pandemic facilities.

That comes as overall U.S. growth continues to surprise for the better, including GDP figures, a booming housing market and auto sales, strong consumer confidence and the unemployment rate down to 6.9%.

Investors say the fundamentals of the strong run are still intact, particularly for tech companies, whose growth is more appealing in a world of ultra-low interest rates.

Each 10,000 points also just gets easier, so Dow 40,000 could be another record in the making.

Meanwhile, a flurry of economic data will be released today, as the market will be closed tomorrow for Thanksgiving. Reports include the second estimate of GDP, durable goods orders, jobless claims, new home sales, consumer sentiment data and FOMC minutes. In earnings news, Deere will release Q4 results before the market open.