Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and A1 have joined forces to provide a private wireless network for Siemens' (OTCPK:SIEGY) microgrid, which is deployed at its Austrian headquarters in Vienna.

Nokia will provide the private wireless network, while A1 is providing spectrum along with hosting and management of the newly deployed campus network. The private wireless network is connecting the microgrid assets on the Siemens campus, enabling secure communication between the microgrid controllers and the metering or charging points at guaranteed data rates and with low latency.

The Siemens Vienna campus microgrid project includes solar generation, electric vehicle charging, building management and battery storage. Initially, Siemens has implemented 320kW of solar generation and 500kWh battery storage, all to support around 50 EV charging stations.

Renewable energy sources, storage and microgrids are being adopted by industries worldwide to help enterprises minimize their environmental footprint and reach their sustainability objectives.

Previously, Nokia partners with A1 for LTE and 5G campus networks in Austria to provide services for all existing and new private LTE and 5G enterprise campus network deployments