Ruhnn Holding (NASDAQ:RUHN) has received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter (on November 25, 2020) from three founders of the company, Min Feng, Lei Sun and Chao Shen.

The founders are proposing to acquire all outstanding Class A ordinary shares, including Class A ordinary shares represented by ADS, and Class B ordinary shares of the company not already owned by the Buyer Group for US$0.68/share (or $3.40/ADS) in cash in a going private transaction.

The Board has formed a special committee to evaluate and consider the proposed transaction.