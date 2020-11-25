Is the stock market open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday?

Traders will get some time off from the stock market on Turkey Day, though U.S. floor trading for metals and energy futures on Comex and the New York Mercantile Exchange will still be open.

Futures are active as well, with contracts linked to the Dow and S&P 500 up 0.1% at 4:00 a.m. ET, while the Nasdaq is ahead by 0.3% .

The stock market will shut early on Black Friday, though low volumes and trading activity are typically seen until the close at 1 p.m. ET. Bond markets will close an hour later, while metals and U.S. crude oil will settle at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., respectively.

Also keep an eye on retail shares, with Black Friday sales forecast to rise 3.6% to 5.2% Y/Y, according to the National Retail Federation. Online holiday retail sales are seen rising 20%-30%.