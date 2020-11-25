Is the stock market open today, Thanksgiving and Black Friday?

Following yesterday's historic headline of the Dow claiming 30,000, a slower session is likely on tap for today with many traders absent from their desks ahead of Thanksgiving weekend.

While equity markets are open for the whole day, they will be closed tomorrow. U.S. floor trading for metals and energy futures on Comex and the New York Mercantile Exchange will still be open on Turkey Day.

The stock market will shut early on Black Friday, though low volumes and trading activity are typically seen until the close at 1 p.m. ET. Bond markets will close an hour later, while metals and U.S. crude oil will settle at 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., respectively.

Also keep an eye on retail shares, with Black Friday sales forecast to rise 3.6% to 5.2% Y/Y, according to the National Retail Federation. Online holiday retail sales are seen rising 20%-30%.