On Tuesday, U.S. officials said they plan to release 6.4M COVID-19 vaccine doses nationwide in an initial distribution after the first one is cleared by regulators for emergency use, source Reuters.

Officials from the government’s Operation Warp Speed program told reporters that states and other jurisdictions had been informed on Friday of their estimated vaccine allocations in the first shipments so they can begin planning distribution.

Previously, 40M doses were anticipated to be distributed by year end, a number officials reiterated on Tuesday.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last week filed for the first U.S. emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) seeks an emergency use authorization (EUA)for its vaccine by November end.

The FDA is expected to rule on the Pfizer EUA following an advisory committee meeting on Dec. 10. which will discuss the vaccine.

The drugmakers, in concert with federal officials, will ship their vaccines to these jurisdictions, but governors are expected to determine the distribution.

States have developed individual plans that prioritize who will be among the first to receive vaccine doses as they become available.

Last week on Saturday, the FDA granted Regeneron's (NASDAQ:REGN) cocktail drug an EUA to treat patients who are not hospitalized.