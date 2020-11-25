BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of C$2.13 beats by C$0.74 ; GAAP EPS of C$2.22 beats by C$0.72 .

Revenue of C$1.67B (+1.8% Y/Y) beats by C$70M .

FY21 Normalized EPS guidance increased from C$3.65-C$3.95 to C$5.00-C$5.25, an expected growth of 31% to 37% compared to FY20.

"....We expect this positive trend to continue over the next quarter, and based on this, we are increasing our year-end guidance with Normalized EPS now expected to be up 31% to 37% vs. last year”,said José Boisjoli, President and CEO.

Shares -0.29% PM.

Press Release