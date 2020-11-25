Expanding its global installed base of commercial flight simulators and customers, and the addressable market for simulator lifecycle support services, CAE (NYSE:CAE) closed a conditional agreement with Textron (NYSE:TXT) to acquire TRU Simulation + Training Canada (TRU Canada) for a cash consideration of ~$40M.

TRU Canada brings with it a backlog of simulator orders, full-flight simulator assets and provides access to a number of airline customers globally.

Marking its second acquisition in the past two weeks, this acquisition is aligned with CAE's strategic priorities and is expected to be accretive to earnings in its first full year.