European Union market for commercial vehicles down 1.2% in October

Commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union declined slightly 1.2% to 172,743 units in October, driven by decline in registrations of new trucks and buses offset by increase in demand for light commercial vehicles.

The major EU markets posted mixed results in October, with Germany +9.4%, Italy +7.4%, Spanish -8.3% and French -4.5%.

The EU market for new commercial vehicles contracted by 22.2% to ~1.4M units for ten months ended October 31. All 27 EU markets continued to record double-digit drops over the first 10 months, including the four major ones: Spain -30.4%, France -19.8%, Germany -18.4% and Italy -18.4%.

New light commercial vehicles registrations +0.7% Y/Y to 137,735 new vans, supported by sales in Western Europe +1.7%, with both Germany +13.5% and Italy +9.2%.

New heavy commercial vehicles registrations contracted by 9.8% to reach 20,858.

Registrations of new medium and heavy buses & coaches fell by 12.6% and demand for new trucks decreased modestly +9.5% for the month.

