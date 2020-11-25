iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) and European podcast platform Podimo inked a strategic partnership to translate and adapt popular podcasts across the globe in different languages, introducing these podcasts to its numerous new listeners.

"This partnership is powerful. iHeartMedia’s understanding of great storytelling combined with Podimo's ultra-local on-the-ground presence in Latin America and Spain will help us tell important stories like this to a local audience," Chief of Strategic Relations at Podimo Eva Lægdsgaard commented.

"Podcast listening continues to see tremendous growth as more and more listeners seek out layered storytelling, and we believe this venture with Podimo will help us to introduce great podcasts to new fans around the world," President of the iHeartPodcast Network Conal Byrne commented.