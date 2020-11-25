White House considers lifting European travel restrictions

The U.S. is considering to revoke entry bans for most non-U.S. citizens who recently were in Brazil, Britain, Ireland and 26 other European countries, five U.S. and airline officials told Reuters.

The Trump administration imposed the bans in an attempt to contain the COVID-19.

The plan has won the backing of White House coronavirus task-force members, public health and other federal agencies, but Donald Trump has not made a final decision and the timing remains uncertain.

The U.S. restrictions barring visitors from Europe have been in place since mid-March, while the Brazilian entry ban was imposed in May.

Trump implemented the first ban on most non-U.S. visitors from China on Jan. 31 and then added Iran in February.

Nearly all of Europe still bans most U.S. travelers from visiting, while Britain and Ireland allow American visits but require two-weeks quarantine upon arrival. Brazil allows U.S. travelers.

On Saturday, the CDC issued new travel and testing recommendations for international air travelers suggesting they “get tested with a viral test 1-3 days before their flight to reduce spread during travel. Travelers should get tested 3-5 days after travel and stay home for 7 days.”

Airlines for America, a group representing American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) and others called the CDC guidance a step in the right direction, adding that it would be “followed by a recognition that testing can be used to safely reopen borders without quarantines.”

“Conversations are ongoing between the federal government, international partners, and industry stakeholders on these matters,” said U.S. Transportation Department spokesman.