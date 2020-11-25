Clovis Oncology's (NASDAQ:CLVS) -2.05% PM , existing holder of its 4.50% convertible senior notes due 2024 has chosen to exercise its option to purchase an additional $7.5M principal amount of the New 2024 Notes.

Settlement of the option is expected to occur on Nov. 27, 2020.

Post the closing, a total of $57.5M principal amount of the New 2024 notes will be outstanding.

Proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes, funding of its development programs, payment of milestones pursuant to its license agreements, acquisition or licensing of additional product candidates or businesses and working capital.