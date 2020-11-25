MINISO accelerates expansion in Europe and global markets

  • Miniso Group (NYSE:MNSO) opened its 100th post-IPO physical store this November, signaling a market expansion streak amidst industry-wide scale back and closings.
  • The opening in Madrid is the fourth in Spain this month. Additional store openings are planned before the end of the year.
  • Few industry reports indicate a potential 25% drop in in-store holiday shopping traffic this year, MINISO franchisers believe the wide variety of highly designed goods at affordable prices will be a draw.
  • MINISO also set a record pace in its home market, China, by opening 54 stores on the same day on Oct. 1, which is the first day of China's Golden Week.
  • The company opened 20 stores across Asia, Africa and the U.S.
  • Notable openings include the 39th store in Los Angeles, U.S., and one in the iconic Pacific Mall in New Delhi, India.
