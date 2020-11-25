Oklahoma Department of Transportation authorized International Road Dynamics, a Quarterhill (OTCQX:QTRHF) company, to go ahead with the Virtual Weigh System (VWS) System installation thereby expanding its presence in the North American Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Market.

Financial terms of the contract are confidential.

Project is expected to commence in 1Q21; IRD will maintain the system for a five-year period.

VWS Systems enables the collection of real-time traffic data which can be used for the enforcement of overweight vehicles and to enhance overall road safety.