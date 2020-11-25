MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) announces that positive Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) results from the SPRINT-MS Phase 2b trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in progressive multiple sclerosis (progressive MS) were published in Multiple Sclerosis Journal. OCT was a secondary outcome measure in the trial.

The authors conclude that retinal thinning in MS may be attenuated by MN-166 (ibudilast) and that sample size estimates suggest OCT can be a viable outcome measure in progressive MS trials if a therapy has a large treatment effect.

183 participants were imaged with Cirrus and 61 participants with Spectralis.

All OCT measures showed less loss of retinal tissue for MN-166 compared to placebo. Key results included:

Change in pRNFL (peripapillary retinal nerve fiber layer) thickness was +0.0424 uM/year for MN166 versus −0.2630 uM/year for placebo (n = 244, p = 0.22).

Macular volume change was −0.00503 mm3/year for MN-166 versus −0.03659 mm3/year for placebo in the Spectralis cohort (n = 61, p = 0.044).

For the Cirrus cohort, macular volume change was −0.00040 mm3/year for MN-166 (ibudilast) compared to −0.02083 mm3/year for placebo (n = 183, p = 0.1734).

Ganglion cell-inner plexiform layer thickness change, available from Cirrus, was −0.4893 uM/year for MN-166 (ibudilast) versus −0.9587 uM/year for placebo (n = 183, p = 0.12).