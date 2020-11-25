Vireo Health International (OTCQX:VREOF): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.00.

Revenue of $13.4M (+67.5% Y/Y) beats by $1.47M .

Gross margin of 42.7% indicate improving manufacturing efficiencies in core markets.

"As we exit FY20, we're focused on successfully completing our capacity expansion projects in Arizona, Maryland, and New Mexico, as well as our planned dispensary openings in Maryland, Minnesota and New Mexico. However, cash inflows from the forced redemption of warrants and exercise of the PDS purchase option materialized sooner than we anticipated, and our improving liquidity position has enabled us to begin evaluating additional investment opportunities," chairman & CEO Kyle Kingsley, M.D. commented.

Press Release