Net income of $757M in the fiscal fourth quarter, or $2.39 per share, compared with $722B, or $2.27 per share a year ago.

Worldwide net sales decreased 2% Y/Y to $9.731B, a much lower rate than seen in prior quarters due to the coronavirus crisis. Segment Sales: Equipment -1%; Agriculture & Turf. -8%; Construction & Forestry -16%.

In the year ahead, Deere expects to benefit from improving conditions in the farm economy and stabilization in construction and forestry markets, according to CEO John May. "Higher crop prices and improved fundamentals are leading to renewed optimism in the agricultural sector and improving demand for farm equipment. At the same time, we are looking forward to realizing the benefits of our smart industrial operating strategy, which is designed to accelerate the delivery of solutions that will drive improved profitability and sustainability in our customers' operations."

For fiscal 2021, Deere sees worldwide agriculture and turf equipment sales climbing 10%-15% from the 2020 level, while construction and forestry equipment sales are expected to rise 5%-10%. Net income for fiscal 2021 is forecast to be in a range of $3.6B-$4B, compared to guidance issued in May of between $1.6B-$2B.

DE +2.7% premarket

FQ4 results