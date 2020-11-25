The first patient has been dosed and treated in AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEMKT:AIM) Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center's Phase 1/2a clinical study of the effectiveness of rintatolimod (Ampligen) in combination with interferon alpha-2b in treating cancer patients with mild or moderate COVID-19.

Funding for the clinical trial is provided through grants from the National Cancer Institute and AIM, as well as institutional support from Roswell Park.

Additionally, the AIM team is working to develop an intranasal prophylaxis strategy for frontline workers, the elderly and other high-risk patients, including those with co-morbidities such as cancer and an effective therapy for COVID-19 Long Haulers, so named due to the persistence of their symptoms after their infections have ended.

Previously in Sep.16, AIM ImmunoTech/Roswell Park initiates enrollment in combo trial in COVID-19 patients with cancer.