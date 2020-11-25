Bloomberg sources say IBM (NYSE:IBM) plans to cut about 20% of its workforce in Europe with the largest cuts hitting the U.K. and Germany.

The company reportedly announced the decision during a meeting with European labor representatives earlier this month.

The legacy IT services business will face the most staff cuts. Last month, IBM announced plans to spin out the business into its own publicly traded entity to instead focus on hybrid cloud and AI.

Sources say the job cuts will be completed by H1 2021. IBM expects the tax-free spin off to be completed by the end of next year.

