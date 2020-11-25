Allstate (NYSE:ALL) prices $1.2B of five-year and 10-year senior notes through a syndicate composed of minority-, women-, and veteran-owned business enterprises, in the first time a corporate bond offering of this size has been managed exclusively by MWVBEs.

"Diverse firms have the capabilities to increase their market share as evidenced by the results of this transaction, said Allstate President and CEO Tom Wilson. "Allstate is committed to doing even more, including doubling our trading volume with diverse firms in 2021. "

The proceeds will fund a portion of Allstate's $4B National General acquisition, which is expected to close early in 2021.

Loop Capital Markets, Academy Securities, Ramirez & Co. Inc., and Siebert Williams Shank were joint bookrunning managers of the offering. AmeriVet Securities, Cabrera Capital Markets LLC, C.L. King & Associates, Penserra Securities LLC, and R. Seelaus & Co., LLC were co-managers of the offering.

Previously: Wells Fargo defends diversity initiative (Oct. 9)