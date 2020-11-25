Centogene N.V. (OTC:CNTG) has expanded its partnership with PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT). The companies will work together to provide genetic testing and 3-O-Methyldopa (3-OMD) biomarker analytics to help identify patients with Aromatic L-amino Acid Decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, a rare genetic disorder that affects the way signals are passed between certain cells in the nervous system.

In addition, Centogene will now provide this testing and biomarker analytics for patients involved in the REVEAL cerebral palsy (CP) study.

Through the generation of insights from the study, the companies aim to shorten the diagnosis time.

Centogene and PTC began collaborating in 2019 to create a diagnostic program for AADC deficiency.