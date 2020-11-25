Wells Fargo weighs in on Gap (NYSE:GPS) following a quarter that saw the company's Old Navy and Athleta strength overshadowed by expense headwinds.

"GPS reported a somewhat mixed 3Q - with varied performance across the portfolio (weakness at Gap/BR offset by meaningful outperformance at ON/Athleta), solid GMs, and higher-than-expected operating expenses (adj. SG&A deleveraged by 460bps). While the top-line beat at ON/Athleta was a big bright spot, investor focus is likely on the margins/expenses and lack of flow-through in 2H," updates analyst Ike Boruchow.

More from Boruchow: "With GPS as one for the top performers in our space since COVID, a healthy pull-back does make sense (and can open the door for new bulls to enter). Ultimately, GPS is proving that they have two high-growth, high-margin brands that make up 60%+ of their portfolio, which can drive consolidated margins higher over time."

Wells keeps an Overweight rating on Gap and price target of $30.

Elsewhere on Wall Street: Citi cut its rating on Gap to Neutral from Buy.

Shares of Gap are down 10.38% in premarket trading to $24.08.

Previously: Gap falls 7% after profit miss as higher shipping costs factor in