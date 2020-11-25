Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) estimates adj. diluted EPS outlook of $0.73 to $0.79 for 2021.

FY20 outlook includes the Q4 acquisition of CPA Global, completed on Oct. 1, 2020 and excluding FY20 financial results for Techstreet, which was divested on Nov. 6, 2020.

FY20 Outlook: Adj. revenues seen between $1.22 to $1.24B; adj. EBITDA of $469 to $484M with margin of 38 to 39%; adj. diluted EPS of $0.55 to $0.61 while adj. free cash flow of $230 to $250M.

FY21 Outlook: Adj. revenues seen between $1.78 to $1.84B; adj. EBITDA of $785 to $825M with margin of 44 to 45%; adj. free cash flow of $450 to $500M.