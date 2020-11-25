As per the supply agreement, Pure Sunfarms, a wholly owned Canadian cannabis subsidiary of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) to supply a range of its branded, high quality, B.C.-grown cannabis products to the customers of Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Inc., a subsidiary of Shoppers Drug Mart.

Pure Sunfarms expects selected dried flower products to be available for sale on the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers ecommerce portal nationally as early as next month and selected pre-roll, bottled oil and vape products to be available in early 2021.

Pure Sunfarms' 28-gram (1-ounce) package offering will be the first large-format cannabis offering listed by Medical Cannabis by Shoppers.