According to Reuters industry sources, applications to the Bureau of Indian Standards, which is in charge of quality control clearances for goods entering the region, has slowed its processing times for some applications from 15 days to two months or more.

The delays reportedly started in August for China-made devices like smartphones, smartwatches, and laptops as relations between India and China deteriorated.

Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) new iPhone 12 lineup was caught up in the delay, and sources say execs called the BIS to ask for a speedier process and note that the company would continue its assembly expansion in India.

Apple's assembly operations in India include the lower-cost iPhone SE, while the new lineup is still assembled in China. The tech giant recently launched its first online store in India, hoping to push its smartphone market share above 1%.

Yesterday, India announced banning 43 more apps, most of them Chinese, including several apps from Alibaba (NYSE:BABA).

India’s Electronics and Information Technology ministry says the apps were blocked for "engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India."

The latest bans bring the total up to more than 200 mostly Chinese apps blocked in the past five months.

