The FDA has issued a complete response letter (CRL) for Liquidia Technologies' (NASDAQ:LQDA) New Drug Application (NDA) for LIQ861 (treprostinil) inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

In the CRL, the FDA stated that it is unable to approve the NDA at this time and identified the need for additional information and clarification on chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) data pertaining to the drug product and device biocompatibility.

The FDA also reconfirmed the need to conduct on-site pre-approval inspections (PAIs) of two of Liquidia’s U.S. manufacturing facilities before the application can be approved. The Agency was unable to conduct these inspections during initial review cycle due to COVID-19 related travel restrictions.

The CRL did not cite the need to conduct further clinical studies, nor did the FDA require additional studies related to toxicology or clinical pharmacology.

The product is anticipated to be launched in H2 2022, subject to FDA approval.

Liquidia will host a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss this regulatory update for LIQ861.