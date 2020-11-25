Radient Technologies (OTCQX:RDDTF) signs two-year licensing agreement with US based Dreamy to merge Dreamy CBD products under Radient’s platform to Canada and extend it to other international markets, the partnership is initially for a two-year term with an annual renewable option.

The Dreamy brand has a strong association with a positive lifestyle in the rapidly growing Wellness space and the Dreamy CBD products comprise CBD tinctures, CBD distillates, CBD edibles, CBD cosmetics, and CBD Vape Cartridges geared towards the recreational and medical cannabis market.

Under the partnership, Radient will have exclusive rights to the licenses and trademarks for Dreamy CBD brands and will collaborate jointly with Dreamy to produce their CBD products and launch their brands in Canada.

Additionally, Radient will provide the processing facilities in Edmonton and the necessary infrastructure to extract CBD products for Dreamy CBD. Further, through its Sales License and associated registrations in the provinces, Radient will look to build the Dreamy CBD product portfolio in Canada.

On the international front, Radient will produce their CBD based products for markets in Thailand and Japan after completing a comprehensive review of the trade requirements with local partners in these jurisdictions.