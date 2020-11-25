EU banks may be allowed to pay dividends again next year if they can show regulators that their balance sheets are strong enough to withstand the economic and financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Financial Times reports, citing a senior European Central Bank executive.

Back in March, the ECB ordered banks to halt all dividends and stock buybacks to conserve €30B of capital soon after COVID-19 hit Europe. Since then, the industry has been lobbying for stronger banks to be allowed to distribute capital to shareholders early next year.

Yves Mersch, vice chair of the ECB's supervisory board, told the FT he's concerned that banks benefiting from eased capital requirements would pay out some of that capital to shareholders, but it would be difficult to extend a dividend prohibition beyond the end of this year.

He mentioned uncertainty over the ban's legal enforceability and the potential for other countries, such as the U.K. would allow banks to resume such capital distributions.

Decisions would depend ono "the conservatism of internal models in the banks, on conservatism in provisioning, and a sound view of the capital trajectory of the bank," Mersch said.

Related tickers: Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN), ING (NYSE:ING), BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF), Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBY), Credit Agricole (OTCPK:CRARF), Société Général (OTCPK:SCGLF), UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFF).

ETFs: EUFN

Previously: ECB urges banks to pause dividends until January 2021 (July 28)