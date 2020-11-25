AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) +99.4% PM , reported strong demand for its cancer screening tests and set a record in paid test volume in Q3.

For FY20, the company estimates a revenue growth of ~100% Y/Y with revenue range of $3 to $3.3M vs. 2019 revenue of $1.6M.

Led by market demand and customers accepting AnPac Bio's novel cancer screening technology with multiple advantages, strong momentum of revenue growth is seen continuing in 2021.

Average selling price in 2020 is expected to increase Y/Y, contributing to a higher revenue growth forecast.

FY20 results scheduled for early March 2021 release.