JPMorgan hikes Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) to an Overweight rating from Neutral after taking in the retailer's Q3 earnings report.

JP's deep dive: "Multi-year, we see DLTR returning to a double-digit EPS 'compounder' with top- and bottom-line drivers in place at the core DT banner (w/ DT Plus top/bottom-line roll-out opportunity incremental) and stabilization(+) at the Family Dollar concept. With shares underperforming value/discount peers by ~40% YTD (& S&P by 24%) we see a favorable risk/reward setup $107 (= DLTR's 5-year historical average P/E multiple) by $140 (= 5-year average multiple spread vs. peer DG) with our current model embedding 5 buckets of potential conservatism (FDO SSS, DT SSS, DT GPM, Freight, and Capital allocation) pointing to $7.50+ potential FY22 power (relative to $6.48 estimate) or $150+ equity opportunity holding the historical dollar store peer multiple spread."

The firm lifts its December 2021 price target to $130 vs. $111 prior and the average Wall Street PT of $118.79. The new price target is based on 20X the FY22 EPS estimate, based on DLTR's 3-year historical spread to DG.

Also on Wall Street: Deutsche Bank lifts its price target to $128 and Citi takes its PT up to $135.

Shares of Dollar Tree are down 0.80% premarket to $110.48

Read the Dollar Tree earnings call transcript.