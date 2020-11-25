Failure of Brexit deal could cost UK car industry $74B by 2025

To avoid paying World Trade Organization $74B in tariffs by 2025 on parts and vehicles imported and exported into and out of Britain and undercut its ability to develop the next generation of zero-emissions vehicles, Britain's car industry body called on Brexit negotiators to finalize a trade deal by the end of 2020.

British and EU negotiators are working to sign a new trade deal by Jan. 1, 2021.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said a “no deal” Brexit would cut UK vehicle production by two million units over the next five years and would add an average €2,000 to the cost of British-built electric cars sold in the EU, "making UK plants considerably less competitive and undermining Britain's attractiveness as a destination for inward investment."

An absence of a deal would have severe consequences for automakers because a 10% duty could be applied to new cars. Even a "bare-bones" accord would cost the industry €14.1B, the SMMT said, referring to a deal that does not include issues such as rules of origin.

This appeal for a deal on Brexit comes less than a week after the UK government announced to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars and vans from 2030 as part of a "green revolution" to cut emissions to net zero by 2050.

