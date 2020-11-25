Seeing the pandemic "acting as a more durable catalyst for cloud security adoption," Credit Suisse upgrades Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) from Neutral to Outperform and raises the price target from $140 to $160.

Analyst Brad Zelnick says the firm's prior "downgrade thesis has largely been debunked."

Zelnick: "Our thinking in April was predicated on a) transformational projects being put on hold; b) elevated execution risk given the magnitude and pace of GTM changes against a difficult macro; and c) high embedded expectations."

The analyst says some transformational projects have been delayed or downsized, but Zscaler has benefited from the pandemic's disruption and should continue to do so as more companies lean into cloud transformaiton.

Zelnick calls ZS the "flagbearer of of cloud security with a differentiated architecture."

Zscaler shares are up 2.3% pre-market to $144.39.

ZS has a bullish average Wall Street analyst rating with a $151.17 price target.