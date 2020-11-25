Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) proposes keeping its bonus pool for traders flat, despite a 20% increase in revenue during the first three quarters of 2020, Bloomberg reports, citing people briefed on the talks at BofA.

BAC slips 1.0% in premarket trading.

Updated at 8:53 AM ET: Still in an early stage, there will be rounds of negotiations and approvals before a final decision is made.

The banks' leaders are considering the rewards vs. the strains of the pandemic, which have weighed on the consumer division and increased expenses. But the proposal has already evoked anger from staff who expected to be compensated for an outstanding year.

Even if executives are able to get more money for top-performing desks, the increases are likely to be modest, the people said.

The friction at BofA may reverberate at other Wall Street bank offices over coming weeks; major banks keep a close eye at the compensation being offered by their competitors.

The investment bank's final bonus decisions will depend upon how Q4 pans out, the people told Bloomberg News.

Traders had been hoping to share in the profits reaped from 2020's volatile markets triggered by the pandemic and U.S. politics.

But senior bank executives also need to take into consideration losses on loans, the possibility that the trading bonanza won't last, and how it looks to be handing out large bonuses when other parts of the economy are still in distress.