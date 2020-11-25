Minnesota's Public Utilities Commission issues its final authorization for Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) to build its Line 3 oil pipeline across northern Minnesota, leaving the company needing only a more routine storm water permit from the state's pollution control regulator.

The PUC's action was expected after it approved the overall project in February.

The approval comes just a day after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a water quality-related construction permit for the project; the MPCA issued a parallel permit earlier this month.

Also late yesterday, Enbridge filed a complaint in federal court seeking an injunction to stop the state of Michigan from taking steps to prevent operation of its Line 5 pipeline.