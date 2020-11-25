Kantaro Biosciences, a joint venture between the Mount Sinai Health System and RenalytixAI (NASDAQ:RNLX), has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA for COVID-SeroKlir, its semi-quantitative SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibody test kit.

Unlike other antibody tests, COVID-SeroKlir determines the presence and precise level of IgG antibodies and has a broad range of applications in COVID-19.

COVID-SeroKlir has demonstrated 98.8% sensitivity and 99.6% specificity for detecting SARS-CoV-2 specific IgG antibodies against two virus antigens, the full-length spike protein and its receptor-binding domain.

Through a commercial partnership with Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) the test kits are being manufactured at scale with a capacity of up to 10M tests per month and the ability to scale up.

The Kantaro test kit received CE mark in October 2020 and is available in 29 European countries.