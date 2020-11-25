Citing the balanced risk/reward after the stock recovered from recent pullbacks, Credit Suisse downgrades Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from Outperform to Neutral and maintains a $90 price target.

Analyst Brad Zelnick says the firm still sees Fastly as "a unique developer-centric edge computing platform," but the company has tough comps ahead due to the TikTok traffic loss and the increase in traffic in 1H20 as the pandemic spread.

Zelnick says any unused reserved capacity would put pressure on near-term gross margins.

The analyst also lists a number of counterpoints, including the fact that TikTok traffic, which was likely pulled due to the threat of a U.S. ban under the Trump administration, could return to the platform.

Fastly shares are down 2.8% pre-market to $79.

FSLY shares caught the pandemic tailwind to gain 305% YTD. But the stock has pulled back alongside other work from home names as positive coronavirus vaccine news broke over the past month. Here's a look at how FSLY has compared to the S&P 500 during that period: