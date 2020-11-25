Jobless claims up for 2nd week as restrictions increase nationwide

Initial Jobless Claims: +30K to 778K vs. 730K consensus, 748K prior (revised from 742K).

Four-week moving average for week ending Nov. 14 was 748.5K, up 5K from the previous week's average of 743.5K.

Advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 4.1% for the week ending Nov. 14, a 0.2 percentage point decrease from the previous week's unrevised rate.

The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 827.71K in the week ending Nov. 21, an increase of 78,372 (or 10.5%) from the previous week.

Continuing jobless claims of 6.071M is down from 7.053M and lower than 6.02M consensus.