The wild ride for electric vehicle stocks could be calming down as investors finally pull back on the multi-month buying spree tied to the U.S. election, strong sales reports out of China and a general FOMO (fear of missing out) wave.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) is down 5.95% in premarket action. Shares are +292% YTD

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) is 7.47% lower . Shares are +98% YTD

GreenPower Motor Company (NASDAQ:GP) is off 4.95% . Shares are +1618% YTD

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) is down 5.85% . Shares are +790% YTD

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) is 3.29% lower Shares are up 175% YTD.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) is showing a 6.71% drop . Shares are +800% YTD.

Most of those names fell yesterday.

Meanwhile, the China EV sector is being hit by reports that Beijing is looking to regulate the land purchases of some EV companies. China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group (OTCPK:EGRNF) fell 11% in Hong Kong earlier in the day. Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) -11.26% , Nio (NYSE:NIO) -8.33% , Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI) -9.21% and Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) -9.35% are also showing early losses.

Green energy names Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) -3.75% and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) -5.48% are also in reverse.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) isn't totally unscathed, showing a 1.29% decline in the premarket session after a strong week for the EV Mother Ship.

Yesterday's big milestone: Tesla blows past $500B cap as investors look to an EV future