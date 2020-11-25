The California Public Utilities Commission raises concerns to PG&E (NYSE:PCG) over certain deficiencies it says could affect the company's ability to provide safe and reliable service.

In a letter to PG&E, the regulator says it is examining whether the company should be placed under "enhanced oversight and enforcement" - a process that can lead to new operating restrictions - over its tree-trimming practices, citing "a volume and rate of defects in PG&E's vegetation management that is notably higher than those observed for the other utilities."

The enhanced oversight process was created during PG&E's recent bankruptcy, which can be triggered by repeated safety problems or incidents that destroy significant numbers of homes.

