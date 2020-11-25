Driven Deliveries (OTCQB:DRVD): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.10.

Revenue of $5.98M (+394.2% Y/Y)

"This quarter reflects the continued execution of Driven's strategic vision. In addition to serving 23.1K unique customers, completing over 87.1K deliveries, and generating $7.2M in gross revenue, we also announced the acquisition of Driven Deliveries by Stem Holdings. In CY21, the combined company is projected to generate revenue of $75M and gross profit of $27M by integrating Driven's delivery capability and proprietary technology in every state in which Stem currently operates and reducing costs in operations and SG&A," Co-Founder, and CFO Brian Hayek commented.

