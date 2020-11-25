Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) has entered into a strategic Supply Agreement with Cantek Holdings, one of Israel's leaders in the medical cannabis field.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Aurora will supply Cantek with dried bulk flower over a two-year period, with the option to extend.

The Company intends to provide Cantek with a minimum of 4,000 kgs of bulk dried flower annually, which will be processed into finished product, and co-branded under Aurora and Cantek brands for Israeli market with the potential for additional international market sales.

The initial shipment of cannabis under the Agreement occurred during the week of November 16, 2020.