Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) CFO John Murphy is moving forward with a restructuring effort amid the pandemic, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The company is reported to be looking to cut brands from the portfolio, lay off or buy out thousands of workers and revise its marketing strategy as part of a broad strategic overhaul that began in 2017.

"The number one priority for me is to be able to look back on this period and say we actually moved the needle significantly on how we allocate our resources," stated Murphy in an interview with the WSJ.

Shares of KO have trailed the S&P 500 Index and PepsiCo this year.