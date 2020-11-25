Morgan Stanley maintains an Equal-Weight rating on HP (NYSE:HPQ) and raises its price target from $22 to $26, saying the continuing strong demand for home products more than offsets the soft commercial sales.

The firm notes that the FY21 revenue and EPS estimates were raised 3% and 10%, respectively, but stays on the sidelines to see if visibility improves beyond the next few quarters.

Citi (Neutral) raises its HPQ target from $18.50 to $23, noting that the work from home trend, which is lasting longer than expected, should drive HP to a few more quarters of strength. But the firm notes that HP faces tougher comps in H2 2021.

Evercore (Outperform) moves HP from $24 to $27, noting the beats across the board drive by the WFH tailwind. The firm notes that investors might question the sustainability of the Supplies strength, but Evercore thinks the positive benefits will remain in the near term.

Evercore also points out that HP remains on track to reduce its share count by more than 30% over two years.

HP shares are up 5% pre-market to $22.84.

