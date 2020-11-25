Small-cap stocks are easing slightly in premarket trading as futures take a pause following yesterday gains of more than 1% for the major averages.

The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM, -0.2% ) is down before the bell after gaining 1.9% yesterday to an all-time closing high. That’s tracking the Russell 2000 Index (RTY), which jumped 1.9%, more than the Dow (DJI), which grabbed the headlines topping 30K, the S&P (SP500) and the Nasdaq (COMP).

The Russell set a new high of 1,853.53. It has rallied more than 20% in November, adding more than 300 points. That puts it on the track for its best monthly performance since the index started in 1984. It rose 16.4% in February 2000 in the midst of the dot-com boom.

Looking at technicals, IWM is now trading in overbought territory, with a relative strength index of 74.52. It crossed above 70 on Monday, the first time it’s been in that range since the tech rally in August.

The gap between the RSIs of IWM and SPY is the highest in two years.

IWM crossed above its 50-day simple moving average at the start of November, overcoming a late-October test of its 100-day SMA. A move in the 200-day to tilt upward would be another bullish sign as the November gains put more distance between the price and the averages.

Steven DeSanctis, small- and mid-cap strategist at Jefferies, says his firm's “Get Cyclical” theme is just getting started.

“Even before the vaccine news, the macro backdrop for this theme was getting better,” DeSanctis wrote in a note last week, CNBC reports. “The earnings revision ratio hit an all-time high, valuations still very affordable, the dollar continues to weaken, and steeper curve benefits these stocks.”

“In any long duration bull market, and we do believe the bottom in March was the beginning of a long duration bull market, you always see a period of outperformance in the laggards,” Julian Emmanuel, BTIC chief equities and derivatives strategist, says.

But while “the rally is broadening, it doesn’t mean tech underperformance won’t hold the broader market back,” Emmanuel told Bloomberg.

Investors should note that “we’ve never had a one-quarter recession where GDP was down over 30%”, so the market may be getting a little ahead of itself in pricing in all the good news, he adds.

Sector Watch

The bond market is seeing a very small bid with the mixed economic numbers. The 10-year Treasury yield is down a basis point to 0.87%.

Jobless claims are going in the wrong direction, rising to 778K, the highest level in five weeks.

But durable goods for October and core durable goods orders handily topped forecasts.

Rates, and likely banks, will stay in focus as the FOMC releases its meeting minutes at 2 p.m. ET.

Fed Chairman Powell during his post-meeting press conference noted that members of the committee discussed changing the parameters of the balance sheet program and adjusting QE.

See more market-moving events at Seeking Alpha’s Catalyst Watch.