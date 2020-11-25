Kaleyra (NYSEMKT:KLR) announces two new agreements with banking customers stemming from its K-lab initiative, focused on financial services solution.

The first new agreement involves deployment of a proprietary A2P solution for Mastercard’s banking customers in Latin America & the Caribbean. The second agreement is an innovation project from one of the top 5 US Banks to help redesign digital onboarding processes and systems, which is expected to be deployed in Q4 2020.

"It is incredibly encouraging to see k-lab start strong out of the gate with two high impact projects for blue chip customers just six months into the initiative. With momentum already building, we anticipate many more projects to come out of k-lab in the fourth quarter and beyond," says CEO Dario Calogero.

Stock up 0.63% PM.

Previously: Kaleyra EPS misses by $0.09, beats on revenue (Nov. 9)